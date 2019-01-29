Onnoghen’s Suspension: Lawyers Shun NBA’s Directive As Court Activities Hold In Abuja

Despite the directive by the Nigerian Bar Association to boycott court activities for two days, there was no total compliance as some lawyers were seen at the court.

At the Federal High Court in Abuja, several lawyers were seen, including Justice Binta Nyako.

Although some courts were not sitting while those that did said they are at liberty to decide for themselves on what to do.

The NBA on Monday declared a two-day boycott of all court matters in protest against the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

The decision, according to the NBA was part of the resolution which was reached at the emergency National Executive Committee meeting of the association held in Abuja.

The two-day boycott will be observed on Tuesday, January 29th and Wednesday, January 30, 2019.