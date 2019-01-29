Ononghen Appeals CCT Ruling Ordering His Suspension

Justice Walter Onnoghen has appealed the ruling of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, ordering his suspension.

According to the appeal, the CJN pleaded that the chairman of the CCT and a member Mrs Julie Anabor erred in law and violated the Constitution when they ordered his suspension.

He also claimed that they violated his right to a fair hearing by not giving him an opportunity for fair hearing.

He, therefore, asked the court to set aside the ruling of the CCT asking him to step aside as the Chief Justice of Nigeria and chairman of the NJC.

Justice Onnoghen who is being tried over allegations of failing to declare his assets, was suspended from office on Friday by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the president, the development was based on the request of the CCT, pending the completion of the trial.

Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed was, thereafter, appointed as the acting CJN.