Appeal Court Dismisses Onnoghen’s Suit To Stop His Trial At The CCT

An Appeal Court in Abuja has dismissed a suit filed by the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, seeking a stay of execution on his on-going trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

Earlier in January, the Court of Appeal ordered the Code of Conduct Tribunal to suspend the trial of Justice Onnoghen, until the appellate court determines the appeals.

A three-man panel led by Abdul Aboki gave the order after hearing from all parties involved in the suit.

The court also adjourned its main ruling on the said appeals till January 30.

According to the Court, the nature of the charges levelled against Onnoghen warrants that proceeding at the CCT continues.

Following his planned arraignment at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on alleged false asset declaration on January 14, the CJN had asked the appeal court to stop the trial.

The CJN described the case instituted by the Code of Conduct Bureau as “unconstitutional and lacking merit”. But the Appeal Court declined the initial request, saying it would decide on the application after hearing from parties regarding the case.

Since the Appeal hearing, the trial at the tribunal has since started and Justice Onnoghen was absent on both occasions that the case had come up.