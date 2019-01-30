Bournemouth Thrash Chelsea 4-0 In Premier League Cracker

Bournemouth produced an amazing display which saw them thrash Chelsea 4-0 at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday.

Chelsea dominated the first half of the clash but had little to show for their efforts as Joshua King turned things around a few seconds into the second half.

Below are results of some of the games played on Wednesday.

English Premier League results on Wednesday:

Bournemouth 4 (King 47, 75, Brooks 63, Daniels 90+5) Chelsea 0

Liverpool 1 (Mane 3) Leicester 1 (Maguire 45+2)

Southampton 1 (Ward-Prowse 77) Crystal Palace 1 (Zaha 41)

Tottenham 2 (Son 80, Llorente 87) Watford 1 (Cathcart 38)

Played Tuesday

Arsenal 2 (Aubameyang 66-pen, Lacazette 83) Cardiff 1 (Mendez-Laing 90+3)

Fulham 4 (Chambers 47, Mitrovic 58, 74, Vietto 79) Brighton 2 (Murray 3, 17)

Huddersfield 0 Everton 1 (Richarlison 3)

Manchester United 2 (Pogba 87-pen, Lindelof 90+2) Burnley 2 (Barnes 51, Wood 81)

Newcastle 2 (Rondon 66, Ritchie 80-pen) Manchester City 1 (Aguero 1)

Wolves 3 (Saiss 66, Jimenez 80, 86) West Ham 0