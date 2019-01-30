FG Charges Babachir Lawal, NIA DG To Court

The Federal Government has filed 10 charges bordering on allegations of fraud against the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal.

It also filed four charges of alleged fraud against a former Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ayodele Oke, and his wife, Mrs Folashade Oke.

Oke and his wife will be arraigned before Justice Aneke of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday, February 1, 2019, while Babachir Lawal will be arraigned before Abuja High Court next week.

The charges come more than 15 months after they were sanctioned by the President.

