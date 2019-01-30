BREAKING: Juventus Dumped Out Of Coppa Italia By Atlanta

Holders Juventus crashed out of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday with a 3-0 quarter-final defeat by Atalanta.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s side had been bidding for a fifth consecutive league and Cup double this season.

READ ALSO: Neymar To Miss Man Utd Tie After Being Ruled Out For 10weeks

But a Duvan Zapata brace after Timothy Castagne’s opener put the side from Bergamo through to a semi-final meeting with Fiorentina who thrashed Roma 7-1.

Juventus won their first trophy of the season in the Italian Super Cup this month.

AFP