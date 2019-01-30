BREAKING: Juventus Dumped Out Of Coppa Italia By Atlanta

Updated January 30, 2019
Atalanta’s Colombian forward Duvan Zapata (C) celebrates with Atalanta’s Argentine forward Alejandro Gomez (R) after scoring his second goal during the Italian Tim Cup round of eight football match Atalanta Bergamo vs Juventus on January 30, 2019 at the Atleti Azzurri d’Italia stadium in Bergamo. Miguel MEDINA / AFP

 

Holders Juventus crashed out of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday with a 3-0 quarter-final defeat by Atalanta.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s side had been bidding for a fifth consecutive league and Cup double this season.

READ ALSO: Neymar To Miss Man Utd Tie After Being Ruled Out For 10weeks

But a Duvan Zapata brace after Timothy Castagne’s opener put the side from Bergamo through to a semi-final meeting with Fiorentina who thrashed Roma 7-1.

Juventus won their first trophy of the season in the Italian Super Cup this month.

 

