Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro said he was prepared to hold negotiations with the US-backed opposition, RIA Novosti reported on Wednesday.

“I am ready to sit down at the negotiating table with the opposition so that we could talk for the good of Venezuela,” Maduro told the Russian state news agency in an interview in Caracas.

AFP