Elections: NSA Raises Alarm Over Alleged Plot To Create Widespread Violence

The National Security Adviser, Mr Babagana Monguno, has raised alarm over an alleged plan by some individuals to cause widespread violence in the forthcoming general elections.

He disclosed this while addressing the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Wednesday in Abuja, the nation’s capital, stating, however, that the government in collaboration with security agencies will do its best to ensure that nothing mars the conduct of the elections.

“Reports reaching me have revealed that some persons are uncertain of their fate in the elections and are hence plotting to precipitate widespread violence aimed at scuttling the conduct of the polls,” he said.

“Their strategy is to cause the crisis that could snowball into an endless crisis for the government and the citizenry of this country.

“There are indications that these unscrupulous elements are already mobilising merchants of violence, including armed bandits and terrorists to orchestrate violence during the elections in several states of the federation”.

READ ALSO: NEMA Receives 162 Returnees From Libya

Meanwhile, speaking to journalists after the meeting, the Chairman of the NGF, who is also the Zamfara State Governor, Abdul-Aziz Yari, reiterated the commitment of governors to ensuring that the polls are free, fair and credible.

He said, “We are committed to collaborating with other security agencies to ensure that the elections are free, fair and in a peaceful atmosphere.

“We are however concerned about the proliferation of arms and ammunition as well as the spate of kidnapping across the country”.