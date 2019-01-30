Gunmen Kidnap APC Chairman In Adamawa

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chapter in Adamawa State, Hamisu Mijinyawa, has been kidnapped by gunmen.

Mr Mijinyawa was abducted in the early hours of Wednesday at his residence while preparing to host the state governor, Mohammed Jibrilla, ahead of the governorship elections.

According to a party official Mark Dauda, the kidnappers are demanding N20 million as ransom to secure the release of the party chairman.

He explained that “The chairman was picked in his house in Demsa around 1:00 am this morning, but we’re talking, we’re negotiating for his release.”

“They’ve demanded N20 million ransom, that’s all I can tell you for now”, Dauda revealed.

The Police Public Relations officer Adamawa state command, Othman Abubakar confirmed the kidnap and said the Command is investigating the incidence with the hope of apprehending the criminals.

He, therefore, appealed to the public to remain calm as they work towards rescuing the victim.

Meanwhile, the governor’s campaign team is being expected in Demsa for the party’s rally.