The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) are presently staging a peaceful protest in Bayelsa, over the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

According to our reporters on ground, the East-West road has been blocked, thereby leading to a build up of traffic and hindering travellers.

More details later.