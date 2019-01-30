Liverpool Lead Premier League By Five Points After Leicester Draw

Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to five points following a 1-1 draw at home to Leicester City on Wednesday.

Sadio Mane gave Liverpool a third-minute lead and raised hopes among home fans that, following second-placed reigning champions Manchester City’s 2-1 loss away to Newcastle on Tuesday, the Reds might go seven points clear.

But Harry Maguire equalised for Leicester in first-half stoppage time.