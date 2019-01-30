Liverpool Lead Premier League By Five Points After Leicester Draw

Liverpool's English midfielder Adam Lallana (R) crosses the ball during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Leicester City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on January 30, 2019.
Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to five points following a 1-1 draw at home to Leicester City on Wednesday.

Sadio Mane gave Liverpool a third-minute lead and raised hopes among home fans that, following second-placed reigning champions Manchester City’s 2-1 loss away to Newcastle on Tuesday, the Reds might go seven points clear.

But Harry Maguire equalised for Leicester in first-half stoppage time.



