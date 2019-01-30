NEMA Receives 162 Returnees From Libya

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has received another batch of 162 stranded Nigerian returnees from Libya.

Coordinator of Lagos Territorial Office of NEMA, Idris Muhammed, received the returnees on Wednesday at the arrival wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja.

The returnees consist of 100 females including 4 pregnant women and 62 males, 13 female children and 5 infants.

In the male category, there are 50 adults, 4 male children, as well as 13 infants.

The exercise which began in April 2017 is expected to end by April 2020 about 8,808 returnees, have so far been repatriated to Nigeria from North Africa.