Nigerians Will Never Forgive Obasanjo For Ceding Part Of Cross River To Cameroon – Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says Nigerians will never forgive former President Olusegun Obasanjo for ceding part of Cross River State to Cameroun.

Oshiomhole who was speaking during the Presidential campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state on Wednesday, urged residents not to ever forget the hardship the former president put them through.

According to him, he (Obasanjo) would not go unpunished for selling Nigerians to slavery.

The APC National Chairman said, “I want to remind the people of Cross River that never ever can you forget a Nigerian leader in the person of former President Olusegun Obasanjo who ceded part of Cross River State to Cameroun because he was pursuing a Nobel Peace prize.

“He handed over the Nigerian territory to a foreign country and reduced Nigerians to become refugees. We can never forgive him. Nigeria will never forgive him.

“There is no statesman in the modern world that would voluntarily cede part of his territory to a foreign country.

“That crime committed by Olusegun Obasanjo… if we are too weak to punish him, history will punish him because no leader gives away his household and sends them to slavery”.

Oshiomhole, therefore, urged the people of the Bayelsa to re-elect the president whom he believes will not only succeed in the fight against corruption but also give the oil-rich state a new lease of life.