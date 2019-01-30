[PHOTOS]: Group Stage Protest At Lagos Assembly Over Moves To Impeach Ambode

A group of protesters staged a protest on Wednesday at the Lagos State House of Assembly over the planned impeachment of Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

The protesters stormed the Lagos Assembly with their placards and banners bearing varied inscriptions that showed their displeasure at the move by the Lagos state legislators to topple Ambode’s government.

Below are more photos from the scene of the protest.

who carried banners with inscriptions of their agitations, said the removal of Ambode would disrupt the peaceful conduct of the general elections.