Reports Of ‘Bomb Threat’ On Air Peace Flight Are False – FAAN

The Federal Airports Authority (FAAN) has said that reports of a bomb allegedly placed on an early morning Air Peace flight from Abuja to Lagos are false.

A statement by the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Henrietta Yakubu, alleged that the passenger that raised the alarm is said to have a history of mental illness and is currently with the security agencies and medical experts for assessment.

“Following the false information, officers of FAAN’s aviation security swiftly evacuated passengers, crew and cargo on board the flight and a bomb squad immediately conducted a thorough check on the aircraft and baggage, which confirmed the information to be false.

READ ALSO: FAAN To Carry Out Routine Maintenance At MMIA

“Aftermath of the due diligence test carried out on the aircraft, a fresh boarding call has been made and passengers have boarded the flight for take-off to the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria will like to reassure passengers and all airport users that our airports are safe and secure. They should carry on their lawful activities without any fear.

“FAAN is committed to her core values of Safety, Security and Comfort”.