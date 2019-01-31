President Buhari Arrives Kano Ahead Of Presidential Rally

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Kano State for the presidential rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ahead of his arrival, residents of the state and APC supporters had converged at the Sani Abacha Stadium in the state.

With security beefed up before the Commander-in-Chief’s visit, the State’s Commissioner of Information, Mr Mohammed Garba, said the government and people of the state are ready to receive the President.

Tweets by Bashir Ahmad, a personal aide to Buhari on New Media, affirmed that the President has arrived Kano as scheduled.

President @MBuhari departs Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja for Kano, to attend APC Presidential Campaign Rally at the Sani Abacha Stadium. #PMBInKano pic.twitter.com/0t3WAFSPBt — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) January 31, 2019

President @MBuhari arrives the Ancient City of Kano, for his Presidential Campaign Rally this afternoon at the Sani Abacha Stadium. #PMBInKano pic.twitter.com/eGiRLrwk53 — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) January 31, 2019

There are also plans to have the President Buhari commission some projects executed by the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s administration pending the President’s schedule.

“It depends on the schedule of Mr President. I want to assure you that we are indeed prepared to receive Mr President.

“As you can see, we have worked round the clock. We have quite a number of projects which if time allows, we will convince Mr President to see some of them that have been executed by the Kano State Governor,” Mr Mohammed Garba said on Thursday.

The presidential election is less than three weeks from now, President Buhari would be looking to win the hearts of residents in Kano which is considered the state with the second highest number of registered voters in the country.

Below are other photos from the Sani Abacha Stadium where a crowd is awaiting the President’s arrival.