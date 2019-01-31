CAN Warns INEC, Security Agencies Against Electoral Malpractices

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to ensure they do not support any political party or candidate in the coming elections.

The Christian leaders made the call in a communique issued at the end of their first quarter meeting held on Thursday at CAN National Headquarters in Abuja.

“No voter or election observer must be intimidated or harassed throughout the period of the election,” the group said in a statement by Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, the media aide to CAN President, Dr Samson Ayokunle.

It added, “The association calls on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the police and other security agents not to make themselves available to be used for rigging or any form of electoral malpractice by the politicians.”

READ ALSO: INEC Releases Final List Of Candidates In Rivers, APC Absent Again

The religious group also warned those seeking election into public offices against inducing electoral and security officials during the polls.

It asked politicians to run away from vote buying and asked the electorates not allow anybody to buy their votes.

“If you sell your vote, you sell your future,” CAN said.

It said it welcomed the promises made by President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigerians that he would ensure the polls were free and fair.

The group, however, asked the President to ensure he puts his words into action by ensuring that adequate measures were put in place to prevent any form of violence before, during and after the elections.

It said, “The association commends President Muhammadu Buhari for the continuous reassurance that all will be done by the government to make the forthcoming general elections free, fair and credible.

“We at the same time implore Mr President to make sure that all these promises are transformed into reality through concrete efforts that would prevent violence and other electoral malpractices.”

CAN, thereafter, urged Nigerians to be vigilant and continue praying fervently for peaceful and credible elections in the country.

It prayed that God would hear the cries of the people and lead the nation to a more glorious future.