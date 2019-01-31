Gunmen Kidnap Ishaku’s Chief Press Secretary

Gunmen have kidnapped Mr Hassan Mijinyawa, the Chief Press Secretary to Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr David Akinremi, confirmed this to reporters in Jalingo, the state capital.

According to him, Mijinyawa was abducted by unknown persons on Wednesday morning while on his way to Gembu along Bali-Gashaka expressway in the state.

Mr Akinremi said the CPS was on his way to join his principal, Governor Ishaku who was on a campaign tour of the area for his re-election.

He disclosed that upon getting a report of the abduction, police personnel were deployed in the area for a search and rescue of the victim.

The Deputy Governor of Taraba State, Mr Haruna Manu, also confirmed the incident to reporters.

He said the abductors were yet to contact anybody and urged the public to pray for the safe release of the governor’s aide.

The wife of the abducted CPS, Sekina Mijinyawa, who also confirmed the incident, appealed to the kidnappers to have mercy on her husband by releasing him unhurt.

She said Mijinyawa left home for Gembu in Sardauna Local Government Council Area at about 7:00 am on Wednesday, only for him to be kidnapped on the way.