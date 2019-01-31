‘I Find The Two So-Called Contesting Parties Worthy Of Rejection’ – Soyinka

Professor Wole Soyinka, has denounced the two leading parties – the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – saying they are worthy of “absolute rejection” in the forthcoming general elections.

The Nobel Laureate spoke at an interactive session tagged Citizen Forum 2019, titled: “Civic Choice In a Time of Judicial Penkelemes” which held at at Freedom Park in Lagos.

Soyinka said he aims to enlighten the people more and help them see that the nation at this time needs a “totally new direction”.

READ ALSO: General Elections: INEC Moves To Checkmate Violence Against Women, Persons With Disabilities

“It is time for a totally new direction, and when an alternative emerges, we will give the candidate our backing,” Soyinka said.

The renowned dramatist said he is not the only Nigerian tired of the shenanigans of those who have been in power over the years, noting that there are many others who are working towards producing a consensus candidate

Soyinka said he would give all his support to the consensus candidate when one is produced by the various coalition groups arising.