Okowa Gives Out N2million To Woman Who Delivered At Rally

In a show of affection on Thursday, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State donated N2million naira to a woman who delivered of a baby at a campaign rally.

The event which took place at Isiokolo in Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state drew several members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) who decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

During the programme, Mrs Odiri Benjamin of ward 10, Unit 7, and hails from Ekaka Village in Kokori area of the state gave birth to a baby girl at the campaign ground.

While congratulating the parents of the newborn child that was delivered at the rally venue, the governor publicly made the announcement of his donation.

Okowa also expressed joy that the projects executed by his administration had attracted members of the opposition political parties to join the PDP.