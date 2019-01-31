UN Special Envoy Visits Kaduna, Renews Call For Credible Polls 

The Special Representative of the United Nations for West Africa and the Sahel, Mr Mohamed Ibn Chambas on Thursday visited Kaduna, reiterating the UN’s call for credible elections in Nigeria.

While addressing political parties and other stakeholders, he called for the use of existing mechanisms for dialogue and dispute resolution to minimize the potential for violence.

“Nigeria occupies a strategic position in West Africa and on the African continent and indeed globally. All of us are in this effort because the lessons in Nigeria are not about Nigerians alone.

“All of us – West Africans and Africans are stakeholders. This is our biggest country on the continent, our strongest economy and our most strategically placed country politically.

“It is, therefore, crucial that Nigeria delivers credible, peaceful and fair elections in 2019 in a manner that improves upon the performance of the 2015 elections which we all celebrated and to strengthen and consolidate the democratic dividends this country has accrued over the years,” he stated.

The UN envoy also called on all Nigerians to work for the stability, peace and prosperity of all considering the great role it plays in the continent and globally.

He believes that “what goes from here if it goes well, we celebrate if it doesn’t go well we are all affected.

“That is why we always want to see Nigeria succeed and prosper. When Nigeria is stable and prosperous, it carries all of us on the African continent.”

On his part, Governor of the state, Mr Nasir El-Rufai reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring free and credible elections.

He, however, blamed electoral violence on desperate politicians who use miscreants to instigate chaos in order to win at all costs.

“As far as our own party is concerned, we have made it very clear that young people should not be going around, escorting us with weapons. If you wish to escort us, you are welcome, but you are not carrying any weapons.

“You will not see anyone carrying weapons in any APC rally and I will like to appeal to other political parties, particularly that other party with the history of violence to learn from us.”