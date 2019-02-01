El-Rufai Insists Onnoghen Must Resign

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, says the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, has proven that he is corrupt and therefore cannot continue to head the nation’s judiciary.

He described thenon-declaration of assets by the CJN as shameful and an embarrassment to both the judiciary andthe country in general and therefore, urgedhim to resign the position.

El-Rufai made the commentson Friday while addressing members of some civil society organisations whostaged a protest at the Government House in Kaduna.

The group, including women and youths, marched through major roads in the state capital, demanding the sack of the suspended CJN.

According to them, by failing to declare his assets, Justice Onnoghen should have resigned from office and saved himself and the judiciary any further embarrassment.

In response, El-Rufai said, “In Kaduna State we do not support corruption, we do not support injustice. In Kaduna State, we are 100% behind the integrity of our president.

“I’m grateful for this and Iassure you that the message that you’ve given to me will be delivered to Mr President.

“The case of justice Onnoghenis a very sad one because Sheik Usman Dan Fodio, who is the founder of the Sokotocaliphate wrote that the worst kind of corruption you can find in any publicservant is judicial corruption because when a president is corrupt or agovernor is corrupt, it is to the judge that ordinary people can take their casefor the judge to remove him from office.

“When the judge himself iscorrupt, it is the highest form of corruption and must never be condoned”.