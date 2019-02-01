Kano Rally: PDP Accuses APC Of Smuggling, Compromising Territorial Integrity

A crowd of supporters gather at the Sani Abacha Stadium for the APC presidential campaign in Kano State on January 31, 2019.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of renting and smuggling in a crowd of foreigners from the Niger Republic to attend President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign rally in Kano State.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, madethe allegations on Friday while addressing a press conference in Abuja.

He said the ruling party purportedly rented foreigners for itscampaign in Kano because it could not mobilise Nigerians to attend.

“President Buhari and the APC, in their desperation havecompromised our territorial integrity as a nation and this portends gravedanger to our national security and the sanctity of our electoral process,”Ologbondiyan alleged.

He stated further, “For a nation contending with insurgencyand banditry, the involvement of mercenaries from neighbouring countries in theAPC rally must be condemned by all and sundry.

“This is particularly against the backdrop of claims byPresident Buhari that killer herdsmen ravaging our nation are mercenaries whoare infiltrating from the Sahel region.”

The PDP spokesman noted that the development has proven theclaims by his party on the alleged plots to use mercenaries from neighbouringcountries to precipitate crisis with the aim of scuttling the general elections.

He, however, said his party demands an urgent and thoroughinvestigation into the circumstances leading to the presence of politicians fromNiger Republic at the APC presidential rally in Kano which held on Thursday.

Ologbondiyan said, “The APC and the Buhari Presidency mustimmediately explain the roles being played by Issa Moussa, Governor of Zinderand his counterpart from Maradi, Zakiri Umar both of the Niger Republic, whowere sighted decked in the attires and official logos of the APC, in ourpolitical affairs.”

He also called on the security agencies to urgently investigatethe circumstances leading to their presence and make public their findings onthe issue.

“The presence of the Niger Republic governors at President Buhari’s rally signposts a direct assault on the credibility of the Presidential elections,” the PDP National Publicity Secretary insisted.

He further accused the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) of plot to allow Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Niger Republic tovote, although the electoral umpire had said only duly IDPs within Nigeriawould be allowed to participate in the elections.

Ologbondiyan described the said plot as a situation that “opensthe way for aliens to infiltrate as IDPs” and participate in the polls.

He faulted the creation of additional polling units by INEC,saying they have not been properly designated and may be deployed for the allegedperpetuation of monumental electoral fraud.

“What was the true purpose of the invitation of theseforeigners to the APC rally in Kano on Thursday? What secret deals did APCleaders make with them at the expense of our national security?” the PDPspokesman queried.

He claimed, “We know that APC’s jettisoning of our territorialintegrity and national security to hire crowds from Niger Republic is borne outof frustration over the recent successes and massive turn out of supporters atPDP rallies held in the North-west.”

Ologbondiyan, however, believes the turnouts of supporters ofthe PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the North-west regionhas discomfited the APC and its candidate.

He stated that the coming polls were meant for only Nigerians,noting that “there is no way our citizens will allow foreigners to participatein our electoral process.”