Nobody Will Be Allowed To Manipulate Elections In Rivers – Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has warned that nobody will be allowed to manipulate elections in the state no matter how hard they try.

He gave the warning at the Campaign Rally of the Peoples DemocraticParty (PDP) at Okrika Local Government Area on Thursday, adding that the choiceof the people must prevail.

According to the Governor, Rivers people have resolved to defend theirvotes across the 4442 polling stations.

He said: “Nobody can subvert the will of Rivers people during theforthcoming general elections. Anybody who comes to rig in the state willface the consequences.

“Allow Rivers people to vote persons of their choice. Nobody cansteal our votes in Rivers State”.

“Ensure you defend your votes. Nobody can hijack materials herein Okrika”.

Speaking further, Wike assured the people of Rivers State that if electedfor a second term, he would improve on the good work that he believes hehas started in the state.

He also called on the people to vote for Atiku Abubakar and other PDPcandidates in the forthcoming elections, adding that the APC-led FederalGovernment has failed the people and must be voted out for the country to makeprogress.

Meanwhile, the state PDP Chairman, Felix Obuah, presented the party’s candidatefor the Rivers East Senatorial District, Senator George Sekibo, the candidatefor Okrika/Ogu-Bolo Federal Constituency, as well as the candidate for OkrikaState Constituency, Linda Somiari Stewart to the people ahead of the generalelections.

He expressed confidence that the PDP will succeed at all levels during theelections.

Later on, the governor commissioned the Okrika Island Water Reticulation Scheme which will cover 11 kilometres of the Island community.



