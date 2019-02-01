Strike: FG, ASUU Meeting Adjourned Till Thursday

The meeting between the Federal Government and the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has been adjourned till Thursday (February 7, 2019).

Today’smeeting makes it the 9th time the striking lecturers are meeting with theMinister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige to resolve the industrial actionwhich has lingered for almost three months.

Thelecturers proceeded on strike on November 4, 2018, in protest of what theydescribed as poor welfare, university revitalization among other demands.

Speaking tojournalists at the end of the meeting, the labour minister as well as the ASUU Presidentnoted that they are making progress.

Bothparties, however, refused to give any specific details, stating that the press will be briefed after next Thursday’smeeting

