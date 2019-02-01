Troops Kill Five Boko Haram Terrorists

File Photo of troops. Source: [email protected]

The Nigerian Army says troops of 192 battalion, Sector 1, Operation Lafiya Dole, have killed four (of five) Boko Haram terrorists.

The Spokesperson of the 7division/sector 1, Operation Lafiya Dole, Colonel Ado Isa, disclosed this in astatement issued on Thursday.

According to Colonel Isa, fourof the insurgents were neutralised while thetroops were on patrol in conjunction with the Civilian JTF, along Gwoza-Yamtekeon Wednesday.

The army spokespersonfurther stated that one of the insurgents was one Adamu Rugu said to have beena very notorious member of the group from Gwoza town in Borno State.

In a relateddevelopment, troops of 152 Battalion, Operation Lafiya Dole, while on patrol onThursday, were said to have ambushed suspected terrorists along the Kumshe-Usmanariroad.

During the ambush theyneutralised another Boko Haram terrorist, while two of his accomplices escapedwith gunshot wounds.

Similarly, troops of 195 Battalion, Operation Lafiya Dole, in conjunction with Police Mobile Force and Civilian JTF, while on cordon and search operation today at Umalari general area, arrested another suspected terrorist, named Mohammed Maina.

He was found to be inpossession of military kits and Mobile Police Force uniform and thereafter, handedover to the 7 Military Intelligence Brigade for further interrogation.

Recovered from theoperation were two machine guns and two AK-47 rifles.