Alleged Fraud: Fayose’s Trial To Continue On Monday

The trial of the former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose over alleged $7.2bn fraud charge preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) continues on Monday, February 4, 2019.

Fayose will be brought before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of the Federal High Court Lagos where former Minister of Defence for State Senator Musiliu Obanikoro testified against him.

Obanikoro had at the last adjourned date testified that he gave Fayose the sum of $5m in cash out of the National Security impress account on the instruction of the then National Security Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Colonel Sambo Dasuki.

Dasuki is also standing trial over alleged fraud of $2.1bn meant for the purchase of equipment to combat Boko Haram insurgents between 2013 to 2015.

Subsequently, the counsel to Mr Fayose, Kanu Agabi (SAN), applied for an adjournment to enable him to cross-examine Mr Obanikoro.

He said he would need more time to look through his statements before cross-examining the witness.

Justice Olatoregun adjourned the case to February 4, 5 and 6, 2019 respectively for the continuation of the trial but ruled that it will be the last adjournment right from defendants until its conclusion.

Mr Fayose and his company, Spotless, are facing 11 charges of conspiracy and money laundering.