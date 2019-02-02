Atiku, Saraki, Other PDP Leaders Rejoice With Osinbajo Over Crash Survival

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Reactions have begun to trail the helicopter crash involving the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, in Kogi State.

Earlier on Saturday, the Nigerian Air Force helicopter conveying the Vice President crash-landed at the Kabba Township Stadium.

But Professor Osinbajo and all members of the crew came out of the crashed chopper unhurt, after which he continued his engagement in the state.

The crash was said to have occurred when the propeller of the helicopter suddenly pulled out at the stadium.

Following the incident, goodwill messages have been pouring in from prominent Nigerians, including the leaders of the main opposition party – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Some of those who rejoiced with the Vice President for surviving the crash are PDP presidential candidate and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, and Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Others are Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose.

The PDP leaders took to their Twitter handles to congratulate Professor Osinbajo.

Read the tweets below;

I join all Nigerians in thanking Almighty God for sparing the life of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who survived a helicopter crash over Kabba, Kogi State today. https://t.co/bSLo0ahTKQ — Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) February 2, 2019

I join His Excellency, Prof @ProfOsinbajo in thanking the Almighty God for saving him and his team from any fatality in the unfortunate incident in Kogi State. I urge relevant authorities to conduct due diligence checks on all govt owned aircraft to prevent a re-occurrence. — Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara (@YakubDogara) February 2, 2019