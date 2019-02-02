Osinbajo’s Helicopter Crash-Lands In Kogi State

A helicopter conveying the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, crash-landed on Saturday in Kabba, Kogi State.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Mr Laolu Akande, confirmed this on his verified twitter handle.

He, however, said Professor Osinbajo and his aides came out of the crashed helicopter unhurt.

Akande added that the Vice President has continued his engagements in the state.

VP Osinbajo’s Chopper crash lands in Kabba, but he and the entire crew safe. He is continuing with his engagements and plans for the day in Kogi State. — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) February 2, 2019

A Narrow Escape

Vice President Yemi Osibanjo narrowly escaped been hurt when the propeller of the Nigerian Air Force Helicopter he was travelling in suddenly pulled out at the Kabba Township Stadium.

According to an eyewitness, the helicopter managed to land at about 2.22 pm at the township stadium before its propeller suddenly pulled off to the surprise of supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who had gathered to welcome the Vice President.

There was, however, no casualty recorded while the remote cause of the accident was unclear as at the time of filing in this report.

Channels Television gathered that the pilot of the helicopter found it difficult to land the chopper due to the dusty terrain of the stadium.

Immediately the incident happened, Vice President Osinbajo was said to have been immediately evacuated from the scene into a waiting vehicle.

He, thereafter, proceeded to the palace of Obaro of Kabba in convoy of other political office holders in Kogi, where he paid a courtesy call on the traditional ruler.

Professor Osinbajo later addressed some party supporters at the St Augustine’s College in the town.

He was billed to launch the TraderMoni in Kabba and expected to visit Okene in the central axis of the state.

The Vice President is also expected to visit Idah in the eastern axis of the state before returning to Abuja.