Buhari Congratulates China On 70th Anniversary, Lunar New Year

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, on the celebration of the Lunar New Year and its 70th anniversary.

In a letter signed by the President, Buhari said, “All over the world, the advent of a new year is a period of celebrations with friends, family and well-wishers and, on this note, I wish the Chinese people warm celebrations.

“I am particularly delighted that this year coincides with the 7oth anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China as well as the 70th anniversary of the able leadership of the Communist Party of China. Under the rule of the party, China has witnessed phenomenal growth and development with a vast improvement in the quality of life of its citizens.

The President also expressed his delight at the growth and global influence of the People’s Republic of China under the leadership of the ruling party.

“Your Excellency, I am happy to associate with you and the ruling party as China positively impacts on the global stage from which Africa has continued to benefit under the auspices of the Forum on China – Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

“I am pleased with the continuing improvement in the bilateral cooperation between China and Nigeria even as I look forward to the full implementation of the outcomes of the 2018 Beijing FOCAC Summit,” the President said.