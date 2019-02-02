Ethiopia’s Sintayehu Legese Wins Lagos City Marathon

Ethiopian Athlete, Sintayehu Legese, has won the 2019 edition of the Lagos City Marathon.

Legese who finished the race with a time of 2:17:26 will be winning the grand prize of $50,000.

The second runner up, Joshua Kipkorir from Kenya had a finish time of 2: 18:16 while the third runner up William Yegon also from Kenya had a finish time of 2: 19: 04.

Both second and third placed runners are expected to go home with $40, 000 and $30, 000.

