Ethiopia’s Sintayehu Legese Wins Lagos City Marathon

Updated February 2, 2019

Ethiopian Athlete, Sintayehu Legese,

 

Ethiopian Athlete, Sintayehu Legese, has won the 2019 edition of the Lagos City Marathon.

Legese who finished the race with a time of 2:17:26 will be winning the grand prize of $50,000.

The second runner up, Joshua Kipkorir from Kenya had a finish time of 2: 18:16 while the third runner up William Yegon also from Kenya had a finish time of 2: 19: 04.

Both second and third placed runners are expected to go home with $40, 000 and $30, 000.

