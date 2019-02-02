Gombe PDP Campaign DG Backs Buhari, Defects To APC

The Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign organisation in Gombe State, Bala Tinka, has backed President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid, following his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made the announcement on Friday in a statement.

He said that Mr Tinka who met with President Buhari “pledged allegiance to the APC, and also vowed to bring his political weight to bear on the election of the President for a second term in office.

“Coming exactly a fortnight to the presidential election, the defection of Mr Tinka deals a massive blow to the PDP in Gombe.

“PDP currently governs the state, and has done so since 2003”.

Meanwhile, the President is expected in the state today where Mr Tinka will formally join the APC, alongside others, during the event.