ICYMI: EFCC Goes After Ex-Officers ‘Extorting’ Nigerians

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has decried the activities of some of its former staff still parading themselves as being in the employ of the commission.

In a statement on Thursday, the anti-graft agency condemned the action of such people which it said were using such means to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

It said a preliminary investigation revealed that some of the fraudsters brandish seemingly authentic identity cards as staff of the EFCC to prey on their prospective victims.

According to the EFCC, they make monetary demands and in return give promises to help stall ongoing corruption investigation or promise to help secure employment for some people or their loved ones in the Commission.

“Investigation also revealed that some identity cards being paraded by the hoodlums are those of members of staff who have earlier reported them as lost or stolen at gunpoint and got police reports to be able to get replacements from the Human Resources Unit of the commission,” the statement read.

The anti-graft agency noted further that the suspects design and print fake identity cards with which they carry out alleged blackmail and extortion activities.

It, therefore, assured Nigerians that measures were being put in place to curtail the activities of the said fraudsters.

The commission also asked the public to also desist from patronising anyone who drops the name of an EFCC officer with a promise to help resolve an ongoing fraud case, or for employment purposes.

“Members of the public are advised to report any such cases of extortion to the nearest police station or send mail to [email protected] The Commission can also be reached via the hotline: 2348093322644,” the statement added.