‘It’s Jealousy’, Garba Shehu Faults PDP’s Comments On Nigerien Governors’ Visit

Mr Garba Shehu has condemned the reaction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the recent visit of some governors from Niger Republic.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, he said the opposition party was only jealous and showing signs of panic ahead of the general elections.

“It’s jealousy; they are panicky and jealous,” the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity said.

“It should worry PDP that nobody is coming across the border to understudy PDP.”

The PDP had through its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, condemned the visit of the Nigerien governors who were reportedly accompanied by their supporters.

READ ALSO: Kano Rally: PDP Accuses APC Of Smuggling, Compromising Territorial Integrity

While there were arguments whether or not the governors attended the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign in Kano State on Thursday, the opposition party insisted that the visit was wrong.

It had also accused President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC of compromising the nation’s territorial integrity, saying their action portended grave danger to national security and sanctity of the electoral process.

Shehu, on his part, informed the party that there was what he described as “a Buhari phenomenon” which he said was sweeping across the African continent.

According to him, candidates for national leadership in each country are doing whatever they can to understand the “Buhari phenomenon’, as well as copy and institute it.

“That’s why people from the African continent … when they had the presidential election in Ghana, there was a candidate who branded himself the Buhari of Ghana,” the presidential aide said.

He added, “When they had the presidential election in Chad last year, there was a Buhari of Chad. They had printed posters with their pictures with Buhari side by side.”

“So, Nigeria has been gifted with an honest leader, a man endowed with rare qualities and people are trying to copy that.”

Shehu said there was no crime if people come from Niger Republic to witness how the President was doing his politics.

“What is the problem with that? Is there any law that is broken?” he questioned, stressing that the visit does not amount to any form of election rigging.