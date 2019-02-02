Over 9.3m Pupils Currently Get Free Meals, Says Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says over nine million pupils are currently benefitting from the national school feeding programme of the Federal Government.

Osinbajo stated this on Friday in Benin, the Edo State capital during the launch of the homegrown school feeding programme.

“Our homegrown school feeding programme at the moment, without counting the new addition which is Edo State, will feed 9.3 million children every single day in 49, 937 public primary schools in 26 states, now 27 with Edo across Nigeria every single day,” he said.

Osinbajo was in the state to launch the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) that provides free meals for children in public schools.

Accompanying the Vice President was the State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki and top government officials.

While inspecting pupils of Eyaen Primary School in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of the state, Obaseki thanked the Vice President for the visit and commended him for the Social Investment Programme, which has added value to the lives of Nigerians.

He, however, explained the reason why the state was not included in the Federal Government’s list that benefits from the Social Investment Programme.

“The reason why we did not implement the home feeding programme before now is simple – We were test-running our Edo Basic Educational, Transformation Programme (EDOBEST),” he stated.

The Vice President ended his trip to the South-South state with a rally, after which he commissioned a housing project built by Governor Godwin Obaseki’s administration.

He also used the opportunity of his visit to reiterate the Muhammadu Buhari administration’s commitment to the welfare of all Nigerians ahead of the February 16 presidential election.