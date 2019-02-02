Trump Steps Up Attacks On Pelosi For Opposing Border Wall Funds

President Donald Trump stepped up his attacks on House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday, saying “she’s very bad for our country” and “doesn’t mind human trafficking” because she opposes his long-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border

The Republican president also said there is a “good chance” he will follow through on his previous threats to bypass the U.S. Congress and declare a national emergency to obtain funding for a wall.

Trump, known for personal attacks on critics and political adversaries, made his comments a week after agreeing to end a 35-day partial government shutdown without getting the $5.7 billion he had demanded from Congress to help build the wall. His retreat was seen as a political victory for Pelosi, who became speaker last month when Democrats took over control of the House from the Republicans.

Trump, in an interview with CBS News, called Pelosi “very rigid” and said she was trying to “win a political point” by opposing his demands to fund the wall. Trump has said the wall is needed to curb illegal immigration and drug trafficking. Pelosi has called the wall expensive, ineffective and immoral.

Construction of a border wall was one of Trump’s signature 2016 campaign promises, and he repeatedly said at the time that Mexico would pay for it.

Democratic control of the House, even as Republicans maintain a majority in the Senate, endangers Trump’s legislative goals including wall funding. Democrats have proposed billions of dollars for border security, but no money for a wall.