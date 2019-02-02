UN Calls For Synergy Among Security Agencies During Elections

The United Nations has called on security agencies in the country to work in synergy during the coming general elections.

Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for West Africa, Mr Muhammad Ibn Chambas, made the call on Saturday in Abuja.

He spoke during a courtesy visit to the headquarters of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the nation’s capital.

Mr Chambas advised the security agencies to cooperate and form a united force that would prevent anyone from truncating the electoral process.

According to him, a successive election is dependent on a conducive environment where all voters can participate in the process without fear and intimidation.

In a statement by the public relations officer of NSCDC, Mr Emmanuel Okeh, the UN envoy commended the level of security preparations for the elections by the relevant agencies, including the corps.

The Commandant-General of NSCDC, Mr Abdullahi Muhammadu, thanked Mr Chambas for his visit.

He also told the envoy that the corps was strategically positioned for the elections, adding that they would remain apolitical throughout the process.

See photos of the visit below;