Wike’s Aide Regains Freedom

The Special Adviser to the Governor of Rivers State on Lands and Survey, Anugbom Onuoha, has regained his freedom.

He was released in the early hours of Saturday, following a joint effort by security agencies in the state and is also currently receiving medical attention.

Mr Onuoha was kidnapped on January 28, 2019, and taken to an unknown destination.

Meanwhile, the manhunt for his abductors is still on, as the Command says it will spare no effort in bringing them to justice.

The State command PRO, Omoni Nnamdi, appealed to the public to continue to have confidence in them and trust in their ability to make the state safe, even as the general elections approach.