12 Killed In Road Crash Along Sagamu-Abeokuta Road

Twelve people have been confirmed killed in a road crash along the interchange section of the Sagamu Abeokuta road.

According to the corps commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Clement Oladele, the incident occurred when a black Kia Cerato car rammed into a Toyota Sports bus travelling from Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

“A black Kia Cerato car with registration number KJA 806 BT on high speed, suffered a burst tyre and the driver was suspected to have applied break suddenly, which led to him losing control of the speeding car that left it’s lane, climbing the road divider and racing into the opposite direction where the car collided with a passenger bus, a grey coloured Toyota Sports Space bus with the registration number LSR 334FF , that was travelling from Abeokuta to Sagamu towards Sagamu” Oladele said.

He also noted that the twelve people involved, which included five male, six female and a child, have been taken to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital Mortuary, Sagamu.

While commiserating with the families of the deceased, Oladele informed members of the public whose family members travelled within the period to contact the FRSC Command Abeokuta or Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu for identification of the victims.

He also urged motorists to ensure that their vehicles are in good condition, including driving with good tyres and avoiding excessive speed.