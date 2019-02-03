Hazard Impressed By ‘Unbelievable’ Higuain

Eden Hazard believes Gonzalo Higuain’s first two goals for Chelsea in Saturday’s 5-0 rout of Huddersfield are just the beginning for the Argentine ace, with whom he foresees a potentially lethal partnership in the Premier League run in.

The Belgian also scored a double against the Terriers as Maurizio Sarri’s men bounced back from a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Bournemouth in midweek that plunged the Italian’s future into question.

Sarri worked with Higuain when the Argentine scored a record 36 Serie A goals in a single season at Napoli.

And Higuain showed why he has a stellar scoring record over the past decade in Spanish and Italian football with two excellent finishes to open his Premier League account.

“He’s a great striker. He’s a bit less of a target man than (Olivier) Giroud, but he can hold the ball, he can play one touches. He’s intelligent,” said Hazard.

“In the box he’s unbelievable. He will score more goals.”

Victory lifted Chelsea back into the top four above Arsenal, who visit Manchester City on Sunday.

However, Chelsea face their own daunting run of fixtures in February with two clashes against City in the Premier League next weekend and the League Cup final as well a FA Cup tie against Manchester United and Tottenham visiting Stamford Bridge at the end of the month.

“This month is going to be hard,” admitted Hazard. “But we are Chelsea. We can beat everyone if we want.”



