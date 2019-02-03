‘I Am Not A Member Of Any Conveners’ Council Or Third Force’ — Wole Soyinka

Professor Wole Soyinka has distanced himself from a report which suggests that he is a member of the Alliance for the Defence of Democracy (ADD).

The Nobel Laureate in a statement on Sunday also said that he never took part in an ADD meeting which took place at Sheraton Hotel on Thursday, January 31, 2019.

Soyinka, however, noted that he fully endorsed, and has “encouraged the efforts of ADD and that of other similarly motivated groups to identify a candidate to take the battle to the two parties currently monopolizing the political space.

Below is the renowned dramatist’s rebuttal to being a member of the ADD.

“MEMBERSHIP OF ADD: REBUTTAL FROM WOLE SOYINKA

“I wish to correct the report in THE NATION, Sunday, February 3 – that confers on me membership of The Alliance for the Defence of Democracy, dedicated – among other aims – to identifying a Consensus Candidate for the coming presidential election.

“Neither did I attend the meeting that took place at Sheraton Hotel on Thursday, January 31, 2019. I, therefore, could not have been part of whatever resolutions were agreed upon at that meeting.

“I was invited, but I did not attend. I must state however that I fully endorse, and have encouraged the efforts of ADD and of other similarly motivated groups to identify a candidate to take the battle to the two parties currently monopolizing the political space and throw up a viable challenger for the occupancy of Aso Rock. Indeed, at the meeting convened by CITIZEN FORUM at Freedom Park, coincidentally on that very day and time – I took pains to inform my audience of the ongoing meeting of the ADD, and its commendable purpose. I also mentioned the meeting of yet another group in Abuja which had been holding for over two days.

“I am NOT a member of any Conveners’ Council or Third Force. There is cooperation among several groups and individuals on various levels, but it is essential to clarify that my interventionist role is clarified so as not to compromise my own objective preferences which will be made only after CITIZEN FORUM has concluded its own line of inquiry and guided itself accordingly. We are all collaborating, monitoring and collating preferences, acting in the same cause, aspiring to a creative and effective convergence, but in full respect for the independence of action of the various groupings.

Wole SOYINKA”.