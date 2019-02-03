Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, Northern Elders Forum, Others Endorse Atiku For President

Leaders of the Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, Northern Elders Forum, Pan-Niger Delta forum, the Middle Belt Forum, and a faction of Afenifere have endorsed Atiku Abubakar as their presidential candidate.

Speaking at a meeting tagged: Summit of Nigerian Leaders and Elders, the leaders noted that they arrived at the conclusion after series of meetings with the presidential candidates in the past months.

They accused President Muhammadu Buhari of dividing the country and not having control of the presidency.

They, therefore, believe that the PDP candidate has better plans for Nigeria compared to that of the APC-led Federal Government.

In attendance for the meeting were; Dr Pogu Bitrus (Middle Belt Forum), Ago Abdullahi (Northern Elders Forum) and Ayo Fasanmi (Afenifere).

Others were Edwin Clarke (Pan Niger Delta Forum), John Nwodo (Ohanaeze Ndigbo) and Buba Galadima.