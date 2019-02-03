Osibanjo Campaigns In Kogi After Helicopter Mishap

Not long after Vice President Yemi Osinbajo escaped injury when his helicopter crash-landed in Kogi State, he continued with his campaigns in the state.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon when the propeller of the Nigerian Air Force Helicopter the VP was travelling in suddenly pulled out at the Kabba Township Stadium. The crew was also unhurt in the crash.

Shortly after, the VP paid a courtesy visit to the Obaro of Kabba and later addressed some party supporters at the St Augustine’s College in the town.