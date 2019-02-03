Osinbajo Holds Thanksgiving In Lokoja After Helicopter Mishap

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Twenty-four hours after surviving a helicopter accident in Kabba, Kogi State, Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has held a thanksgiving service in Lokoja, the state capital.

He thanked God for sparing his life and that of the others who were on board the helicopter.

Also speaking on the matter, the Senior Special Assistant to the VP on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, thanked God for safety, and also thanked Nigerians for their concern and prayers.

He said, “We are thankful to God for his deliverance and safety. The Vice President is not only thankful to God, but to all Nigerians who have expressed concern, affection and prayers.

“The Vice President is continuing with his schedule in Kogi and from there, he will go back to Abuja, and go to other places, to continue his ‘Next Level’ engagements with Nigerians.

“There is going to be a full report after the investigation as is procedural

“And we will get the full details of what happened and we will let everybody know what actually happened”.

The incident occurred at about 2:22 pm on Saturday when the helicopter landed at the township stadium in Kogi State.

After landing, its propeller suddenly pulled off to the surprise of supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who had gathered to welcome him.

There were, however, no casualties and shortly after, the VP was said to have been evacuated immediately from the scene into a waiting vehicle.

Thereafter, he proceeded to the palace of Obaro of Kabba in a convoy of other political office holders in the state, where he paid a courtesy call on the traditional ruler.

The VP later addressed some party supporters at the St Augustine’s College in the town.