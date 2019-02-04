Alleged Fraud: It’s Painful To Testify Against Fayose, Says Obanikoro

A former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, says it is painful and tough for him to testify against his friend and former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose.

Senator Obanikoro said this while testifying in an alleged fraud case brought against Fayose before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of a Federal High Court in Lagos.

“I am trying to restrain myself from saying things that will further damage my relation with him,” he said on testifying against Fayose.

The former minister added, “It’s very painful for me to give evidence against him, no doubt about that.”

Under cross-examination by the defence counsel, Olalekan Ojo, Obanikoro admitted that he had returned N200million to the Federal Government.

He admitted that it was part of funds received from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) during the governorship election in Ekiti in 2014.

Read the charges filed against the former governor below;