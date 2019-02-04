Appeal Court Adjourns Hearing On Onnoghen’s Suit Challenging His Suspension

The Appeal Court has adjourned the hearing of an appeal filed by Justice Walter Onnoghen challenging his suspension, till February 12, 2019.

The case was adjourned on the request of his lawyer who wanted the appeal heard together with two other appeals that he said were related to the trial at the CCT.

Onnoghen had last week appealed the ruling of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, ordering his suspension.

He pleaded that the chairman of the CCT and a member, Mrs Julie Anabor, had erred in law and violated the Constitution when they ordered his suspension.

He also claimed that they violated his right to a fair hearing by not giving him an opportunity for fair hearing.

He, therefore, asked the court to set aside the ruling of the CCT asking him to step aside as the Chief Justice of Nigeria and chairman of the NJC.

Meanwhile, the trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal has also been adjourned till February 13.

The adjournment followed an application made by Onnoghen’s Counsel, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), at the resumed hearing of the case on Monday.