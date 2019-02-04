Buhari Swears In Bolaji Owasanoye As ICPC Chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in Professor Bolaji Owasanoye as the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The President also inaugurated eight new members into the commission while the oaths of office were taken.

The members are Delta, Enugu, Anambra and Lagos.

Others are from Katsina, Jigawa, Niger and Nasarawa including a youth representative who is 27 years old.

The swearing-in ceremony was held on Monday at the council chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

President Buhari charged the ICPC leadership to come up with preventive policies and strategies that will help identify MDA’s prone to corruption.

READ ALSO: Buhari Swears In Musiliu Smith As Police Service Commission Chairman

Prof Owasanoye is the 4th substantive head of the anti-graft agency since its inception in 1999.

The Senate confirmed the President’s nomination of the chairman and members in October of 2018.