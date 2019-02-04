Fake Naval Officer Nabbed In Cross River

A man identified as James Solomon, who has been parading himself as a naval officer attached to the office of the Chief of Naval Staff in Calabar, the Cross River State Capital, has been arrested.

The commander, Nigerian Navy Ship Victory, Rear Admiral Julius Nwagu, confirmed this to journalists on Monday.

According to Nwagu, the 25-year-old imposter, who hails from Abi Local Government Area of the state, has admitted to the crime and would soon be handed over to the Police for prosecution.

Some of the items recovered from him included the Nigerian Navy camouflage which he was putting on at the time of arrest, a fake Nigerian Navy Identity Card, copies of recruitment forms and applicants credentials for the Navy, ATM cards, and a computer.