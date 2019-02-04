Google’s Parent Company Alphabet Beats Expectations With $8.9bn Profit

Channels Television  
Updated February 4, 2019
(File) Traders and financial professionals work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

 

Google parent Alphabet quarterly earnings topped Wall Street expectations on Monday but shares slipped, with investors apparently focused on rising costs at the technology giant.

READ ALSO: Workplace Messaging Startup Slack To Go Public

Alphabet reported a profit of $8.9 billion on revenue that was up 22 percent to $39.3 billion from the same period a year earlier.

“With great opportunities ahead, we continue to make focused investments in the talent and infrastructure needed to bring exceptional products and experiences to our users, advertisers and partners around the globe,” said Alphabet chief financial officer Ruth Porat.

AFP Photo

 

Alphabet shares were down 3.5 percent to $1,101 in after-market trades that followed release of the earnings figures from the final three months of last year.



More on Info Tech

Workplace Messaging Startup Slack To Go Public

US Charges Huawei In Technology Theft, Sanctions Violations

France Fines Google £50m

Facebook To Invest $300 Million In Local Journalism

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV