Let Witches And Wizards Endorse Atiku If They Like – Adesina

Mr Femi Adesina has dismissed the endorsement of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, by some groups in the country.

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity said this via his Twitter handle on Monday, less than two weeks to the general elections.

His comments followed Atiku’s endorsement by some socio-cultural groups, including the Northern Elders’ Forum (NEP), Afenifere, and Ohanaeze Ndigbo, among others.

Adesina, however, insisted that the President was not perturbed by the actions of the groups, saying his principal would emerge victorious at the poll.

NEF, PANDEF, Afenifere, others endorse Atiku. Let witches and wizards also endorse, if they like. The harder they come, the harder they fall. No beating the Nigerian people. — Femi Adesina (@FemAdesina) February 4, 2019

Meanwhile, a group of retired Army generals, admirals, marshals and former military governors/administrators visited the President at the State House.

According to Adesina, a former military administrator of Lagos State, Brigadier-General Buba Marwa, who led the delegation said the retired top officers thought it right to visit the President to say he represented his constituency well.

“You announced a simple three-point agenda upon assumption of office namely security; fighting corruption, and the economy. You have kept your words as an officer and a gentleman,” Marwa was quoted as saying in a statement by the President’s spokesman.

He added, “We the retired armed forces officers, representing 99.9% of our colleagues say that we are proud of you; proud to be associated with your administration; and proud to witness this era of Nigeria rising again under your able leadership.

“We support you fully and totally in the presidential elections next week and will do whatever we can within the law to contribute to your emergence as the victor in the election in order to take Nigeria to the next level.”

President Buhari, on his part, reiterated his main objective in contesting elections four times and ending up in Supreme Court three times, before he finally won the election in 2015.

He prayed that Nigeria would not lack people who can exploit its human and material resources.